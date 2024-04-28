Dohj LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 833,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,568,128. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

