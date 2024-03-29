Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Trimmed by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $235.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 162,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

