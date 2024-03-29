SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. 2,137,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.60.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

