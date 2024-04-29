Boston Properties (BXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.97. Boston Properties has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 323.97%.

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

