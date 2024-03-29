Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Moderna by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moderna by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. 3,960,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,107. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $917,896.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,021 shares of company stock worth $5,211,442. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

