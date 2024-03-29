Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 290.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Euro Manganese Price Performance

Euro Manganese stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,696. Euro Manganese has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its flagship project comprises the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings to produce manganese products for applications in lithium-ion batteries located in the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

