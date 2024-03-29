Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

