SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,311,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,477,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,765,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,752,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.38. 2,798,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,082. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

