Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, an increase of 310.6% from the February 29th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Esprit Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ESPGY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 220,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,976. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. Esprit has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20.
About Esprit
