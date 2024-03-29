Peak Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,256 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Peak Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

