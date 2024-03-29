Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,312 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

