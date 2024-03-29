Peak Financial Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $9,320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 566,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LADR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a current ratio of 64.38.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.58%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

