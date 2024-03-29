Peak Financial Management Inc. Invests $857,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

