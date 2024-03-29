Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 384 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $110.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

