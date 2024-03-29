Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.16 and last traded at $128.40. Approximately 3,656,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,949,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.05.

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

The firm has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 801.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,996,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

