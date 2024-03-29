Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Expands By 265.1%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 265.1% from the February 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GMM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.82. 279,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,306. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

