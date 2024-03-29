Short Interest in Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM) Expands By 265.1%

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 265.1% from the February 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GMM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.82. 279,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,306. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
