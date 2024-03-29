Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Rises By 284.2%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the February 29th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPTH shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,897. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

