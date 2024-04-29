CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded CureVac from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

CureVac Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CureVac has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 95.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of CureVac by 2,407.0% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

