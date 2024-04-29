Stepan (SCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $532.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stepan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $83.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.86. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $455,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,274,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,916,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company's stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

