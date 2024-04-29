3M (MMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $91.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.