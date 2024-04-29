Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ESS opened at $246.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.97.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.31%.
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
