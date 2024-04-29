Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESS opened at $246.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $203.85 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.31%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.37.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

