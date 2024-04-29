Denny’s (DENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Denny’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $8.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $428.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Denny’s

Denny’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.