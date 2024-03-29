Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $443.65 and last traded at $444.01. 36,839,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 45,533,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.83.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.84 and its 200 day moving average is $399.66.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
