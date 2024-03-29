Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $443.65 and last traded at $444.01. 36,839,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 45,533,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $444.83.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.84 and its 200 day moving average is $399.66.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

