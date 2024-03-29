Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.89. 771,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,423. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Truist Financial increased their target price on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

