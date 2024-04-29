Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.83.

Teradyne stock opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

