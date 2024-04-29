Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $26.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783 over the last quarter. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tevis Investment Management bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.