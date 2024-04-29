Contrasting Yext (NYSE:YEXT) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI)

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) and SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yext and SAI.TECH Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yext -0.65% -1.87% -0.56% SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Yext has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yext 0 1 2 0 2.67 SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Yext and SAI.TECH Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Yext currently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 102.17%. Given Yext’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Yext shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Yext shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yext and SAI.TECH Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yext $404.32 million 1.71 -$2.63 million ($0.02) -277.00 SAI.TECH Global $6.78 million 1.56 -$8.85 million N/A N/A

Yext has higher revenue and earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Summary

Yext beats SAI.TECH Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services. The company's platform also enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information comprising name, address, phone number, and holiday hours; professional information, such as headshot, specialties, and education; job information consists of title and description; FAQs and other information. It serves various industries, such as healthcare, hospitality, food services, retail, and financial services. Yext, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

