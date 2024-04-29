O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $1,100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2024 earnings at $11.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $45.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,110.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,043.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,097.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.90. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

