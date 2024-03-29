Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Raises Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned about 0.17% of InflaRx worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFRX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $1.54 on Friday. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

