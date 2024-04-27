Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $110.36

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $71.22 on Friday. Aptiv has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

