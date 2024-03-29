Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

