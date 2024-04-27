Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$334,476.90 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90.
Skeena Resources Trading Up 5.7 %
TSE:SKE opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.79. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.38.
Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skeena Resources
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Skeena Resources
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.