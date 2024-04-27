Insider Selling: Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Senior Officer Sells C$334,476.90 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 53,100 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$334,476.90.

Skeena Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

TSE:SKE opened at C$6.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.79. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$4.20 and a 52 week high of C$10.38.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SKE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.25 to C$19.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.39.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

