Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 44,000 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,583,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,037,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $1,607,760.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Lei Wu sold 14,177 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $511,789.70.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,522,840.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $29,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $165.84.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT opened at $35.35 on Friday. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

