UBS Group Boosts NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $8,175.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,647.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,741.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6,976.75. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR will post 502.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,345,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

