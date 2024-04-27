InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.83. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth about $71,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

