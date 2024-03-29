Williams Financial LLC Sells 13,966 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Williams Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,966 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 14.8% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Williams Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $20,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after buying an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

