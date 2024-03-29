Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,373,000 after buying an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,367,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,719,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,304,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 33,979 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

