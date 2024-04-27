Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

