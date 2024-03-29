First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the February 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVLU opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLU. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $948,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $927,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

