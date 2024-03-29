Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58.

