Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.