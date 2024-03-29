iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $158.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.27.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

