First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FNX opened at $113.37 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

