GenTrust LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GenTrust LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,883 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

