Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,084 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up 2.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.79% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $42,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

