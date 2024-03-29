Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Short Interest Update

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 765.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

AACT stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. Ares Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

