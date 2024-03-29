GenTrust LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after buying an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after purchasing an additional 564,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $162,652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 224,815 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

