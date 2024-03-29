GenTrust LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GenTrust LLC owned about 1.38% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $13,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 32,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,774 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $75.13 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

