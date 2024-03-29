Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $11,288,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE PM opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

