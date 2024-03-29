CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance
CDTI opened at $0.74 on Friday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CDTi Advanced Materials
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.