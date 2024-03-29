CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Price Performance

CDTI opened at $0.74 on Friday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

Read More

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

